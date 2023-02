A woman was shot multiple times in The Bronx on Saturday evening, police said.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at Cedar Avenue and Sedgwick Avenue in Morris Heights around 5:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene they found the woman with gunshot wounds to her leg and hip, cops said.

She was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital where she is expected to recover, according to police.

No arrests have been made. Police described the suspect as a male in his 20s.