Woman robbed at gunpoint while working at NYC taco stand

A woman working at an Upper West Side taco stand was mugged by a man wielding a gun wrapped in newspaper Tuesday, police said.

The robber accosted the 31-year-old taco maker at 76th Street and Amsterdam Ave. around 5:50 p.m., according to police.

He wielded the firearm wrapped in a newspaper and threatened the woman while demanding money.

She handed over $150 and he took off on Amsterdam Avenue.

The mugger was described as a man standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall, a police spokesman said.

Cops were searching for the taco stand mugger on Wednesday night.

