Woman riding scooter killed by motorcycle on NYC highway

A woman riding a scooter on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan on Sunday morning was killed when she lost control, flipped over the guardrail and was struck by a motorcycle, cops said.

The 48-year-old woman was riding an Amstar gas scooter north on the parkway around West 104th Street just before 10 p.m. when she lost control, struck the guardrail and was ejected, according to cops.

A woman riding a scooter on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan was killed when she lost control. Christopher Sadowski

She landed in the southbound lane and was hit by a 26-year-old man who was operating a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja, police said.

Both riders were taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where the woman died, according to police. The man was in stable condition.