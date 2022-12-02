Woman pummeled at Columbia University protest over China COVID policies

A woman taking part in this week’s protest at Columbia University against China’s COVID lockdown was repeatedly punched in the head and knocked unconscious, police say.

The 21-year-old victim was demonstrating with other people on West 116th Street just before 8 p.m. Monday when a man she didn’t know approached her and punched her multiple times in the head, causing her to pass out, cops said.

The attacker then fled on foot in an unknown direction, according to police.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of the suspect, asking the public to help identify him.

About 200 people gathered at Columbia’s Low Library on Monday night to support the people of China protesting the country’s COVID restrictions. AFP via Getty Images

Participants brought candles and flowers. Some hid their faces behind masks so as not to get their family members living in China in trouble with the government. AFP via Getty Images

About 200 people took part in the rally in front of Columbia’s Low Library, holding up signs, lighting candles and chanting, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”

The gathering at Columbia was one of several such recent protests that took place on college campuses across the US in a show of solidarity with the people of China who have called for President Xi Jinping to step down over his government’s draconian COVID restrictions.

Demonstrators display signs demanding that China’s President Xi Jinping step down. AFP via Getty Images

The protest at Columbia was among several such gatherings recently held on US campus and outside Chinese consulates. AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of people also gathered Tuesday at Harvard University and near Chinese consulates in New York City and Chicago, chanting in Chinese and English, “We are not slaves, we are citizens!” and “We don’t want dictatorships, we want elections.”

Chinese authorities’ extreme “zero-COVID” policy has led to demonstrations in at least eight mainland cities and Hong Kong. The rallies have been called the most widespread protests since the 1989 student-led Tiananmen Square pro-democracy movement.