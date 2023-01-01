Woman pulls up to UN gate in NYC and refuses to leave car

A woman bizarrely drove her car onto a sidewalk and up to the gate around the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Sunday morning.

The 53-year-old was hospitalized after cops coaxed her out of the vehicle, which she drove up to the gate at the UN’s headquarters off of First Avenue at 42nd Street around 9:45 a.m., police said.

“She was having a psychiatric episode,” a police source said.

Police boxed in the woman’s vehicle up against the gate.

A police officer talks to the woman through the car window.



Video shows police officers with the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit trying to talk to the woman through her closed driver’s side window after UN security called 911.

Eventually, she gets out of the car and is placed on a gurney.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Her identity wasn’t released and it was unclear why she wouldn’t move her vehicle or if she had any connection to the UN.