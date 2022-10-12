Woman plunges to death from hotel rooftop bar in Times Square

A woman plunged to her death from a hotel rooftop bar in Times Square Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The 26-year-old woman was “seen jumping” from the 54th-floor bar of the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York just before 3:30 p.m., according to the NYPD.

She plummeted 27 floors and landed on a 27th-floor balcony below, cops said.

Emergency responders found the woman unconscious and unresponsive on the balcony and pronounced her dead at the scene. The city medical examiner will determine the official cause of death.

A 26-year-old woman fell to her death from atop the 54th-floor bar of the Hyatt Centric Times Square New York Wednesday.

The rooftop bar, Bar 54, claims to be the city’s highest open-air hotel rooftop bar. DANIEL WILLIAM MCKNIGHT

Bar 54 was closed for the remainder of Wednesday, a hotel employee confirmed.

It’s wasn’t immediately clear whether the woman was staying at the hotel or just visiting the rooftop establishment, which claims to be the city’s “highest open-air hotel rooftop bar” on its website.

Police are investigating whether the woman intentionally jumped off the rooftop.

The Hyatt Centric expressed their condolences to the woman’s family and directed all media inquiries to the NYPD.

“We are deeply saddened by the situation that occurred this afternoon at our hotel and our thoughts go out to the individual’s family and those who have been affected,” Hyatt Hotels Corporation General Manager Tom Blundell said in a statement.

“We are working closely with local authorities and all inquiries should be directed to the New York Police Department.”

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, text HOME to 741741 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.