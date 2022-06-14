Woman mysteriously found dead near Mets’ Citi Field: cops

A 32-year-old woman was found dead inside an apparently abandoned car about a block from Citi Field in Queens, cops and police sources said.

The woman was discovered around 10:20 p.m. Monday unconscious and unresponsive in the back seat of a Honda at 127th Street and 35th Avenue in Willets Point — a short walk from the Mets’ stadium, cops said.

The white car appeared to be abandoned and had no plates, police sources said.

The woman’s body showed no signs of trauma, and her cause of death remains under investigation.

Her name wasn’t immediately released.