Woman maces stranger who stabbed her boyfriend on NYC subway

A creep attacked a couple on a Manhattan train, stabbing the man in the leg after bizarrely trying to sit on the woman — who maced him during the scuffle, according to cops and law enforcement sources.

The melee began at around 11 p.m. when the suspect boarded a No. 2 train heading north on the Upper West Side and encountered the couple, police said.

He tried to sit on the woman’s lap — and punched her 26-year-old boyfriend in the head, police sources said.

The attacker then pulled out a kitchen knife and tried to stab the man, who suffered wounds to his left leg and hand as he tried to deflect the blade, cops said.

During the dust-up, the woman stepped in to defend her boyfriend, and sprayed the assailant with mace on the train, according to sources and police.

The knife-wielding man fled at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station, and boarded a No. 1 train, cops said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition with stab wounds to the leg and fingers. His girlfriend was not physically injured.

No arrests have been made.