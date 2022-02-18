Woman killed in raging LI house fire, baby and father injured

A woman was killed in a raging Long Island house fire early Friday — and her 10-month old son, as well as the child’s father, were hurt in the inferno, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at a home on Old Town Road near Bunny Lane in East Setauket around midnight — taking the life of Lisa Ostrowski, 31, who was unable to escape, Suffolk County Police said.

Shocking photos show flames completely engulfing the home as firefighters worked the scene.

Stephen Ortner, 30, escaped through a second-floor window onto a roof ledge and managed to hand his 10-month-old son Leo Ortner — who he shared with Ostrowski — to rescuers, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the blaze was non-criminal in nature. Christopher Sabella

The blaze broke out at a home on Old Town Road near Bunny Lane in East Setauket on Long Island. Christopher Sabella

Ortner was then able to climb down to the ground.

Once the fire was extinguished, Ostrowski was found dead in the home.

Both father and son were taken to Stony Brook University Hospital — the father with serious injuries and his child with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

No one else was inside the home and no other injuries were reported.

A preliminary investigation determined that the blaze was non-criminal in nature, cops said.

The house was left completely charred after the fire. Christopher Sabella

Ostrowski was found dead in the home once the fire was extinguished. Christopher Sabella

The blaze was the second fatal fire in Suffolk County this week.

Earl Rahman, 81, was found dead inside a home on Magnolia Drive near Talbot Lane in Selden, where firefighters battled a blaze that erupted around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday, cops said.

That fire, too, was considered non-criminal, based on the preliminary investigation.