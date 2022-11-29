Woman killed in crash with 2 tractor-trailers in the Bronx

A woman was killed in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on a Bronx expressway early Tuesday, authorities said.

One of the tractor-trailers, a contracted vehicle carrying US mail, was heading south on the Cross Bronx Expressway – underneath University Avenue – around 12:30 a.m. when an unidentified woman driving a Range Rover rear-ended the truck, cops said.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were stopped in the center lane when a second tractor-trailer slammed into the Range Rover from behind, police said.

A woman was killed in a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers on the Cross Bronx Expressway early Tuesday. Robert Mecea

The impact propelled the SUV partially into the back of the first truck, and caused it to flip over, cops said.

All three vehicles became engulfed in flames.

First responders found the woman still inside her Range Rover. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Heavy fire and smoke billowed from the tractor-trailers. Citizen

Members of the NYPD’s Highway Patrol, and FDNY firefighters, are seen at the scene. Robert Mecea

The truck drivers were uninjured, authorities said. No arrests have been made.

Video posted to Citizen shows heavy smoke and flames billowing from one of the tractor-trailers.

The Range Rover partially entered the second tractor-trailer on impact. Both vehicles were burned out. Robert Mecea

Photos show one of the trucks completely burned out, reduced to a mere frame.

Other videos show the roadway blocked off as multiple FDNY vehicles responded to the scene.