Woman killed in Belt Parkway crash in NYC with city truck

A 20-year-old driver was killed – and one of her passengers left clinging to life – when she crashed her car into a city Department of Environmental Protection truck on the Belt Parkway early Monday, cops said.
The woman was driving a Black Infiniti west on the highway near Rockaway Parkway in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn around 12:30 a.m. when she rammed into the DEP truck – causing her car to flip, police said.
She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, cops said.
One of her passengers, a woman in her 20s, was taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
Two other passengers in the Infiniti suffered minor injuries, according to cops.
The male DEP truck driver also sustained minor injuries, authorities said.