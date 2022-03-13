Woman killed after leap from NYC overpass, being struck by car

A 33-year-old woman was killed after she jumped off a highway overpass and was struck by an SUV in Manhattan Sunday morning, cops said.

The woman leaped from the 135th Street overpass onto Harlem River Drive around 10 a.m. and was hit by a white SUV that fled the scene north on the highway, cops said.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead.

Authorities are looking to speak to the white SUV driver. G.N. Miller

A white SUV who hit the 33-year-old woman left the scene after the accident. G.N. Miller

The 33-year-old woman who jumped from the 135th Street overpass was pronounced dead. G.N. Miller

Police were looking to talk to the vehicle’s driver, a police spokesman said.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.