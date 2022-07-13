Woman killed, 6-year-old injured in NYC scooter accident

A woman was killed when she drove a motorized scooter into an SUV with her 6-year-old son in tow in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was pulling out of a Dean Street driveway in Crown Heights just before 6:30 p.m. when an MTA bus stopped to let her go towards Troy Avenue, police and law enforcement sources said.

The woman then bypassed the bus and crashed into a Ford Escape driven by a 32-year-old man who remained on the scene, according to sources.

The scooter operator was pronounced dead at Interfaith Medical Center and her son was in stable condition with lacerations to the face, the NYPD said.

Neither the unidentified woman nor her son were wearing a helmet, police said. The scooter was unregistered, according to sources.