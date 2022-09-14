Woman jumps over NYC Burger King counter in attempted robbery

A woman jumped over the counter of a Bronx Burger King during attempted robbery this week, new video shows.

The suspect placed an order inside the fast food joint on Grand Concourse near East 150th Street in Mott Haven around 3 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

Footage released early Wednesday shows the woman getting out cash to pay and handing it to the worker.

The suspect first placed an order inside the Burger King on Grand Concourse near East 150th Street. NYPD

The money-hungry suspect lunged over the counter and grabbed about $250 from the drawer, footage shows.

When the employee opened the register to look for change, the money-hungry suspect lunged over the counter and grabbed about $250 from the drawer — as other customers stood by, according to police and the video.

Workers tried to grab the woman, the clip shows, and ultimately managed to grab back the cash.

Workers struggled with the suspect and managed to grab back the stolen cash.

One of the employees, a 23-year-old man, sustained a cut on his head during the struggle, but refused medical attention.

Police are trying to track down the suspect, described as approximately in her 20s, around 5-foot-7, with a dark complexion and slim build.

She was last seen wearing black sunglasses, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.