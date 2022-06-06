Woman injured after push onto Bronx subway tracks

A female straphanger suffered multiple injuries when a man randomly shoved her onto subway tracks in The Bronx over the weekend, according to the MTA and transit sources.

The 52-year-old victim was shoved onto a roadbed at the Jackson Avenue station in Melrose around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, causing cuts on her head and arm, an MTA spokesman said.

Fellow riders pulled the woman off the tracks and back onto the platform to safety, the rep said.

No train was entering the station at the time, the spokesman said.

An MTA source said the woman’s assailant fled before cops arrived. The NYPD was unable to provide additional information about the incident to The Post.

The victim was transported to Lincoln Hospital for treatment.

The Jackson Avenue station serves the No. 2 and 5 trains in the area.

Subway shoves or assaults accounted for 1.1 percent of reported “track intrusions” through the first four months of 2022, according to an MTA report.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy