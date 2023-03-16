Woman in stolen car busted for striking 6, including 2 toddlers, in NYC: cops

A woman was arrested for allegedly careening a stolen car onto the sidewalk outside an Upper Manhattan funeral home Wednesday evening — striking six people, including two 3-year-old girls, cops said.

Deanna Cimaglia, 34, of Peekskill, lost control of the black Honda Accord — which she allegedly had swiped in Yonkers — just after 6 p.m. at West 190th Street and Broadway in Fort George.

The vehicle jumped the curb and struck the toddlers and four adults outside R.G. Ortiz Funeral Home, authorities said.

The little girls suffered bloody noses and bruises to their faces, and were taken to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, police said.

Two women and one man suffered neck and back pain and were transported to the same hospital.

Another woman was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside with a broken leg, cops said.

Everyone was listed in stable condition, authorities said.





Police at the scene where Peekskill woman Deanna Cimaglia allegedly lost control of a car and struck six people in Fort George on March 15, 2023. Citizen

Cimaglia initially fled, but returned and was taken into custody, cops said.

She was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, aggravated unlicensed operator — because of a suspended license — and was slapped with a violation for driving without a license, police said.

Investigators believe Cimaglia had been drinking prior to the crash, but she ultimately did not face a drunk driving charge, cops said.