Woman hurls anti-Asian statements at man on NYC train: cops

A hateful attacker hurled anti-Asian statements at a man on a Brooklyn train before biting and scratching him, authorities said.

The victim, a 65-year-old man, was riding a southbound A train running on the F line near York Street around 5:20 p.m. Sunday when a woman began to curse and use anti-Asian language, cops said.

Then she bit the man on the back and scratched his arms, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes is investigating the incident, cops said.

Another Asian man, 20, was stabbed at the same station during a dispute with a stranger on a moving train around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Health—Cobble Hill in stable condition, cops said.

According to law enforcement, it wasn’t clear what the argument was about.