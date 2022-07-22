Woman held at gunpoint, sexually assaulted, robbed in NYC

A woman was forced into her Brooklyn apartment at gunpoint, sexually assaulted and robbed in a terrifying incident earlier this week, cops said.

The 47-year-old victim was in the hallway of her building at Ocean Parkway and Avenue P in Midwood around 8:45 p.m. Monday when two men approached and forced her inside her apartment at gunpoint, authorities said.

Once inside, one of the suspects sexually assaulted her, police said.

The woman was in the hallway of her building when she was forced inside at gunpoint. DCPI

The trio raided the woman’s apartment, cops said. DCPI

They snatched up thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry, and other items. DCPI

At some point, a third suspect barged in and the trio raided her apartment, cops said.

They snatched up about $2,000 in cash, jewelry worth more than $5,000, an iPad, a cell phone, multiple credit cards and medications, police said.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspects and are still looking to track them down.