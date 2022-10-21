Woman found dead in bin in Staten Island driveway

A woman was found dead inside of a bin that was left on the driveway of a Staten Island home Friday morning after she apparently overdosed on drugs, police and sources said.

The grisly discovery was made outside a residence on Heberton Avenue near Anderson Avenue in Port Richmond at about 5:45 a.m., the NYPD said.

The woman stuffed inside the “large bin” was also wrapped inside a blanket, police and reports said. She’s believed to be in her 30s.

EMS responded and declared her dead at the scene, police said.

Police sources said the woman is believed to have died from a drug overdose and has a history of prostitution.

Her death is not being investigated as a homicide, the sources said.

A man living in the house where the woman was found told police that he heard banging noises coming from a neighboring apartment building during an apparent night-long party, WABC reported.

Police believe that the woman overdosed in the apartment and was then dumped in the driveway, according to the outlet. The apartment tenant was brought in for questioning.

The man suspected of dumping the woman’s body, believed to be a friend of the tenant, is still sought for questioning, ABC reported. No charges have been filed.

An official cause of death will be determined by the city medical examiner, cops said.