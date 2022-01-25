The Hamden Journal

Woman fatally struck in NYC was Spence School teacher

The 51-year-old woman fatally struck by a driver on the Upper East Side was a kindergarten teacher on her way to the tony Spence School, police sources said. 

Shruti Udeshi, 51, was in the crosswalk at East 76th Street and Third Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Monday when she was struck by an Audi sedan, according to cops and police sources.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Shruti Udeshi was a kindergarten teacher at the Spence School.
The driver, Connette Bercik, 59, of Oldwick, N.J., stayed at the scene and was slapped with a desk appearance ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian, cops said. 

The private all-girls school has kindergarten through 12th-grade programs, with a Lower School on East 93rd Street and an Upper School on East 91st Street. 

A request for comment from the school was not immediately returned.

