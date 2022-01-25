Woman fatally struck in NYC was Spence School teacher

The 51-year-old woman fatally struck by a driver on the Upper East Side was a kindergarten teacher on her way to the tony Spence School, police sources said.
Shruti Udeshi, 51, was in the crosswalk at East 76th Street and Third Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Monday when she was struck by an Audi sedan, according to cops and police sources.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The driver, Connette Bercik, 59, of Oldwick, N.J., stayed at the scene and was slapped with a desk appearance ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian, cops said.
The private all-girls school has kindergarten through 12th-grade programs, with a Lower School on East 93rd Street and an Upper School on East 91st Street.
A request for comment from the school was not immediately returned.