Woman fatally struck by car after ride breaks down in NYC

A woman was struck by at least one car and killed after her own ride broke down on a Bronx expressway early Wednesday, cops said.

Shannon Campbell, 27, was riding as a passenger inside a vehicle when it became disabled and stopped within the painted median which separates the left lane from the center and right lanes of the eastbound Bruckner Expressway just before 3 a.m., authorities said.

She got out of the broken-down car and walked into the right lane of the expressway, near Barretto Street, when she was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry driven by a 61-year-old man, cops said.

The impact threw Campbell in a northbound direction and into the center lane, authorities said.

Cops were probing whether she was struck by a second car that fled the scene.

Campbell suffered severe body trauma, cops said. Seth Gotfried

Campbell was found lying unconscious and unresponsive in the roadway, with severe body trauma, cops said.

She was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

The Toyota driver stayed on scene and was unharmed.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, cops said.