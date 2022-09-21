Woman, elderly man attacked in two violent NYC robberies

A woman was seriously injured when a thug pummeled and robbed her in an unprovoked attack inside a Bronx subway station — a week after an elderly man was shoved during another brutal robbery, cops said.

The 66-year-old woman was leaving the Fordham Road B and D train station in the Fordham Road neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. Friday when a man repeatedly punched her in the face and grabbed her bag, police said late Tuesday.

The suspect then ran out of the train station.

The victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was listed in serious but stable condition.

Cops released a photo of the suspect and are looking to track him down.

The incident came a week after an 84-year-old man was shoved to the ground and robbed at 88th Street and 102nd Road in Ozone Park around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 9, cops said.

Police are looking for this suspect in an attack on a 66-year-old woman in the Bronx. DCPI

The senior was walking with a cane when a stranger pushed him from behind, knocking him down, police said.

The suspect then snatched the elderly victim’s wallet.

Surveillance video shows the suspect — who has bright orange or yellow hair — lurking in the street next to a line of parked cars as the senior walked on the sidewalk.

A surveillance image shows the suspect sought in the mugging of an 84-year-old man in Ozone Park. DCPI

The suspect fled after the mugging and the victim suffered minor injuries.