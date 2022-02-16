Woman dumped at NYC hospital with butt injections identified

The 53-year-old woman who was dumped at a Bronx hospital with numerous butt injections has been identified as a Connecticut resident, cops said.

Maxine Messam, of Bridgeport, was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, after two women dumped her there – unconscious, unresponsive and naked below her waist, according to cops and police sources.

She was found “with numerous injections in her buttocks,” and it appeared she was “injected with an unknown substance,” the sources said.

Maxine Messam’s death is being probed as suspicious. maxine.messam

The women who left her at the hospital had claimed they found her near Woodlawn Cemetery, cops said.

They claimed she was in distress and needed help, so they drove her to the hospital in her own car, police said.

Investigators are probing her death as suspicious.

Messam was from Bridgeport, Connecticut. Maxine.messam The city medical examiner’s office has yet to determine Messam’s cause of death. Maxine.messam

The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine her cause of death.

There were no updates on the case Wednesday morning.