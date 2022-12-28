Woman dies in NYC fire 10 minutes before fatal Bronx blaze

A 54-year-old woman died in a Brooklyn house fire — just 10 minutes before another fatal blaze in the Bronx, officials said Wednesday.

Cops found the woman unconscious in a Rochester Avenue home where a fire broke out at about 10:09 p.m. Tuesday. It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.

EMS workers brought the woman to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center in Brownsville, where she was pronounced dead. Police are not releasing her name until her family has been told.

Medical examiners have not determined her cause of death, police said.

The city fire marshal is investigating how the fire began.

The blaze closely mirrors an apartment fire that broke out some 10 minutes later in the Bronx, killing 76-year-old Milton Barnes and injuring two others.

The FDNY said Barnes was found unconscious with “severe fire exposure” inside his second-floor apartment on Rochambeau Avenue.

Two other people were hospitalized. Their current condition is unclear.

That fire’s cause is also still being investigated.