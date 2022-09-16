Woman crashes into NYC chicken joint, injures eating customer

An elderly woman in a pink tracksuit crashed her car through the window of a Brighton Beach fried chicken restaurant Friday, leaving a man who was eating there seriously injured.
The woman, who identified herself only as Sveta, was cruising in her black Honda CRV around 10:45 a.m. when she suddenly lost control and slammed into Palace Fried Chicken on Brighton Beach Avenue near Beach 6th Street, cops and witnesses said.
“My brakes malfunctioned. There was something wrong with the car,” Sveta, who appeared uninjured, said after lighting up a cigarette. She refused to answer any more questions.
An elderly man who was eating at the restaurant was struck by the car and injured.
“I was sitting at a table and waiting, and then…,” the man, who gave his name as Bakat, told The Post before being taken away by paramedics.
“[I’m] not well. My leg hurts, it’s broken. My head hurts.”
He was taken to Lutheran Hospital in serious condition, the FDNY said.
Ahmad Arifee, the owner of the restaurant, told The Post he has several businesses and has “never experienced anything like that.”
“You hear about it, but everybody has a first, I guess,” Arifee said.
“I saw her coming in, I saw the car coming in. It happened too quick.”
Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy