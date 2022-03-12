Woman claims ‘rapist’ forced her to drink urine martini

A New Jersey woman claims she was raped by a Manhattan children’s author who allegedly forced her to drink a disgusting nightcap — his urine in a martini glass.

The revolting beverage was part of a “barbaric” night the woman says she endured at the hands of writer Boaz Gavish in his Bowery apartment in March 2021, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit she filed against him.

The alleged victim, identified in court papers only as Jane Doe, says they pair had consensual sex prior to the March incident, but that Gavish ignored her pleas to stop on the night in question, as he taped her mouth and nose, forcibly used a sex toy on her and raped her.

Boaz Garish is the author of the children’s book Mia and the Rocket Ship Tree. Amazon

Gavish’s book, “Mia and the Rocket Ship Tree,” is about a girl’s adventures in space with a robot. On his blog, Gavish says he’s writing a tome about a pigeon which poops on famed Manhattan structures like the Washington Square Arch or the Chrysler Building.

No arrests have been made in the case.