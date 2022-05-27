Woman breaks neck after runaway truck tire slams into car

A Pennsylvania woman broke her neck after a runaway dump truck tire slammed into her car while heading to the Jersey Shore on Friday, according to reports.

Tracy Snyder, 61, of Macungie, Pennsylvania, was driving southbound on Route 42 in Camden County in South Jersey when her SUV was suddenly struck by a fast-rolling tire, police told NJ.com.

The tire had fallen off a dump truck traveling northbound on the highway, cops said.

NJ state police said the truck’s rear tandem tires “separated from the vehicle” before one of the wheels took off into the southbound lane.

Snyder was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she is undergoing surgery to fix broken vertebrae in her back and neck, her son, Keegan Moyer told NJ.com. He said she was in “stable” condition but is on breathing support.

Moyer said his grandmother was also in the car during the accident but was uninjured.

He said his mother on her way to drop his grandmother off and his aunt and uncle’s house at the shore.

How the truck’s tires came off is still under investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed in the incident.