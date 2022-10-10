Woman bashed in head on NYC subway platform in random attack

A 49-year-old woman was bashed in the head while waiting on a subway platform in Harlem early Monday — one of just the latest terrifying random assaults in the Big Apple’s transit system, cops said.
The attack happened on the platform for the northbound No. 2 train in the Cathedral Parkway Subway Station at West 110 Street as the woman was standing there just before 2:30 a.m., police said. She was hit in the head with an unknown object, authorities said.
No words were exchanged before her attacker, a stranger, took off, cops said.
The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital with a cut on the back of her head, according to police, who added she was expected to recover.
Cops are still hunting for the unknown man.