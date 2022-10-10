Woman bashed in head on NYC subway platform in random attack

A 49-year-old woman was bashed in the head while waiting on a subway platform in Harlem early Monday — one of just the latest terrifying random assaults in the Big Apple’s transit system, cops said.

The attack happened on the platform for the northbound No. 2 train in the Cathedral Parkway Subway Station at West 110 Street as the woman was standing there just before 2:30 a.m., police said. She was hit in the head with an unknown object, authorities said.

No words were exchanged before her attacker, a stranger, took off, cops said.

The woman was taken to Harlem Hospital with a cut on the back of her head, according to police, who added she was expected to recover.

The attack is one of just the latest terrifying random assaults in the Big Apple’s transit system. Photo copyright 2005 by NY Post

Cops are still hunting for the unknown man.