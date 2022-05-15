Woman arrested for Long Island hit-and-run that killed 2

A 30-year-old woman was busted for allegedly striking and killing two men with her car on Long Island Wednesday before fleeing the scene.

Johanna Iovino, of Lake Ronkonkoma, was arrested and charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, Suffolk County police said.

Iovino allegedly plowed her car into 37-yeard-old Ryan Walker and 46-year-old Robert Kehlenbeck as they worked on the engine of a pickup truck on the side of the road at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 1989 F-150 pickup truck was parked outside Walker’s home on Express Drive South in Holtsville.

Iovino allegedly struck Ryan Walker and Robert Kehlenbeck outside of Walker’s house in Holtsville. Dennis A. Clark

Iovino allegedly fled the scene before an ambulance rushed both men to Stony Brook University Hospital. Walker was pronounced dead upon arrival, while Kehlenbeck died of his injuries days later, police said.

Iovino was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip Sunday. A judge set bail at $100,000, which Iovino didn’t post.

She was led out of the 4th Precinct in Hauppauge Sunday with her hands cuffed in front of her while wearing a t-shirt with “Keep Calm I’m Essential” written across it.