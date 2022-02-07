The Hamden Journal

Woman, 89, kicked to the ground in Brooklyn

A stranger randomly kicked an 89-year-old woman to the ground near her Brooklyn home, new video released Monday shows. 

The senior — who had just left her home and was headed to visit someone — was on Avenue P and East 17th Street in Midwood around 7:20 a.m. Friday when the male attacker suddenly came up behind her and kicked her once in the back, knocking her down, according to cops and the footage. 

The victim had no interaction with the suspect before the assault, police said. 

The suspect ran off, and cops were looking for him Monday. 

Police say he appears to be between 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

The victim, who suffered pain and bruising to her head and body, was taken to Maimonides Medical Center in stable condition.

