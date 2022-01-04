The Hamden Journal

Woman, 85, found dead with bruised neck in NYC apartment: cops

An 85-year-old woman with bruising on her neck was found dead inside her Queens apartment this week, cops said. 

Su J. Yang’s son-in-law found her lying face-down next to her bed in her Country Pointe Circle basement apartment in Bellerose around 10:20 a.m. Monday, authorities said. 

Her neck was bruised when she was discovered, cops said. 

The area near Country Pointe Circle where Su J. Yang was found dead.
EMS responded and pronounced Yang dead on scene. 

The circumstances leading up to the senior’s death were not immediately clear. The city Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine how she died.

