Woman, 74, punched in unprovoked daylight attack in NYC: video

Disturbing new video shows a woman slugging an elderly lady in the face in an unprovoked broad-daylight attack in Midtown this week.

The 74-year-old victim was walking on Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the stranger punched her in the side of the face without saying a word, according to cops and the video.

The unprovoked attack happened at Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street on Wednesday. NYPD

The senior fell to the ground, landing near the curb. A bystander appeared to come to her aid before the clip cut out.

A bystander appeared to come to the senior’s aid after the attack. NYPD

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Manhattan in stable condition.

The suspect – who was still on the loose Friday – appeared to look back once as she stormed away from the victim.

The alleged attacker appeared to look back once as she walked away. NYPD

She is shown with her hair up and wearing a white hoodie, black shorts and carrying a black duffel bag.