Woman, 62, fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC: cops

Woman, 62, fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC: cops

by

A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn after she apparently stumbled into the street, cops and police sources said. 

The woman stepped off the curb on Pennsylvania Avenue near Linden Boulevard in East New York around 1 a.m. and then apparently fell, police sources said. 

She was struck by a passing sedan, cops said. 

Police are investigating the hit-and-run accident.
Robert Mecea
Police investigate a hit and run accident in which a person was killed on Pennsylvania Ave. near Linden Blvd. in Brooklyn, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo by Robert Mecea) NYPostinhouse
Officials gather at the scene of the incident.
Robert Mecea
Police investigate a hit and run accident in which a person was killed on Pennsylvania Ave. near Linden Blvd. in Brooklyn, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo by Robert Mecea) NYPostinhouse
The woman was pronounced dead on scene.
Robert Mecea
Police investigate a hit and run accident in which a person was killed on Pennsylvania Ave. near Linden Blvd. in Brooklyn, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Photo by Robert Mecea) NYPostinhouse
The driver fled and no arrests had been made.
Robert Mecea

She was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification.

The driver fled and no arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.