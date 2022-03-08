Woman, 62, fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in NYC: cops

A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn after she apparently stumbled into the street, cops and police sources said.

The woman stepped off the curb on Pennsylvania Avenue near Linden Boulevard in East New York around 1 a.m. and then apparently fell, police sources said.

She was struck by a passing sedan, cops said.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run accident. Robert Mecea

Officials gather at the scene of the incident. Robert Mecea

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. Robert Mecea

The driver fled and no arrests had been made. Robert Mecea

She was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification.

The driver fled and no arrests had been made by Tuesday morning.