Woman, 6-year-old critical after car hits them on NYC sidewalk

A woman and a 6-year-old boy are in a critical condition after being struck by an out-of-control car in Harlem on Monday morning.
The 38-year-old woman and child were hit when the car lost control and mounted the sidewalk at the corner of 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 8.30 a.m., police said.
The two pedestrians were rushed to a Harlem hospital for treatment.
Cops couldn’t immediately say if the woman and child were related.
The vehicle’s 68-year-old driver, who remained at the scene, was also taken to the hospital in a serious but stable condition, cops said.
Footage taken by witnesses showed debris strewn along the sidewalk in the wake of the crash.
A badly damaged red vehicle could also be seen mounted on the sidewalk.
No arrests have been made, but the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.