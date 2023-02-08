Woman, 34, headbutted and punched by would-be robbers on NYC train: cops

A 34-year-old woman was headbutted and punched by two creeps who tried to rob her on a Queens train — one of several disturbing incidents on the subway system to take place in recent weeks, according to police.

The victim was on a southbound R train approaching the Jackson Heights/Roosevelt Avenue station around 1:20 p.m. Jan. 15 when she got into a heated clash with another woman — who then headbutted her in the face, police said late Tuesday.

Moments later, a man walked up to the victim, snatched her cellphone — and then pummeled her in the head, cops said.

The victim was able to grab her phone back, and fled the train when it pulled into the station, authorities said.





Cops believe the female suspect head-butted the victim, and the male suspect pummeled her during an attempted robbery. NYPD

She was treated for bruises to her head.

The suspects stayed on the train until the Woodhaven Boulevard station, and they were last seen entering the Queens Center Mall, according to cops.





Cops believe this suspect pushed a 16-year-old boy from behind and robbed him inside the 42nd Street-Grand Central subway station. NYPD

The attack came five days before a stranger randomly shoved a 16-year-old boy down a staircase from behind on the platform of the 42nd Street-Grand Central subway station in Manhattan, according to cops.

The suspect was captured on surveillance footage released by the NYPD Tuesday night running along the platform wearing a red coat and a black winter hat.

He fled on a No. 7 train toward Hudson Yards following the attack, which took place around 11 a.m. Jan. 20, cops said.

The victim refused medical attention.

Then, in another disturbing incident, a creep walking with a cane approached an 8-year-old girl at the President Street station in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on Feb. 2 hugged the girl, kissed her on the nose and hand and patted her on the head, cops said. He then fled up an escalator and out of the station.

The girl had been waiting for a train on the platform with her 15-year-old brother at around 6:40 a.m. at the time.





The creep who allegedly touched and kissed an 8-year-old girl at a Brooklyn subway station is seen walking with a cane. NYPD

She was not injured, cops said.

The NYPD released footage Tuesday night of the man ambling down the platform wearing dark clothing. He is still being sought.