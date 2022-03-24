Woman, 28, pummeled by two men in attack on NYC train

Two men pummeled a woman in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn train – and then assaulted a good Samaritan who intervened, cops said Thursday.

The 28-year-old victim was on a southbound A train approaching Jay Street around 5:25 p.m. March 2 when the two brutes approached her and randomly punched her in the face multiple times, police said.

A 29-year-old man tried to step in to stop the savage attack but then the men turned on him, also socking him repeatedly in the face, authorities said.

One of the suspects grinned as the pair left the subway station. NYPD

The two men exited through the emergency door. NYPD

The suspects fled out of the train at the Jay Street station.

Video released by the NYPD Wednesday night shows the suspects walking out through the emergency door. One of them is shown grinning broadly, with his face mask pulled up over this forehead.

The woman went to NYU Langone Health — Cobble Hill in stable condition, and the man refused medical attention.