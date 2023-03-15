With no Biden aid, NYC left to own migrant ‘decompression’ plans: Eric Adams

New York City is doing its own “decompression strategy” to combat President Biden’s surging migrant crisis, Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday — as the Big Apple braces for a hefty 10-year backlog to process asylum seekers.

Adams acknowledged that it’s now up to his administration to develop its own strategy to help stave off the growing $4.6 million crisis after the federal government’s failure to step up and provide assistance.

“We realize that, in addition to calling for the federal government to do a decompression strategy, we have to do our own decompression strategy,” Adams told reporters at an unrelated press conference in Brooklyn.

Hizzoner’s remarks came after The Post revealed this week that asylum seeker appointments at the NYC Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office are fully booked through October 2032 — meaning migrants here may have to wait almost a decade just to enter the immigration court process.

The backlog potentially throws Adams’ recently unveiled blueprint — which calls for some migrants to be resettled in other states — into disarray.





Mayor Eric Adams said New York City is doing its own “decompression strategy” to combat President Biden’s surging migrant crisis. Twitter / @NYCMayor





Asylum seeker appointments at the NYC Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office are fully booked through October 2032. Robert Mecea





The backlog potentially throws Adams’ recently unveiled blueprint — which calls for some migrants to be resettled in other states — into disarray. Robert Mecea

Adams acknowledged Wednesday that the pileup of ICE appointments could offset his relocation plan because migrants still have to be in the city to maintain their scheduled immigration date.

“The biggest impediment to moving people is their inability to work,” Adams said.

“It’s mind boggling that the federal government is stating ‘take a person and for six months minimum they can’t work’. That you are responsible for taking care of their health, their food, their education.

“That is a strain on our city and we know we have to take upon this decompression strategy on our own.”





Mayor Adams announced new books and services available for asylum-seeking migrants at an event in the Stewart Hotel on March 15, 2023. Gabriella Bass





Migrants picking up food in the Stewart Hotel. Gabriella Bass

Currently, more than 50,000 migrants have flooded into the city since last spring, including 31,000 who are living in 101 emergency shelters. The total daily cost of housing, food and other services has been pegged at $4.6 million.

As part of the city’s blueprint, Adams’ last week unveiled the creation of the Office of Asylum Seeker Operations — a new government agency that will provide a 24-7 processing center for arriving migrants.

He said workers would focus on helping adult migrants file the paperwork needed to get federal work permits, as well as providing them and their families with “food and a safe place to sleep.”

Adams didn’t disclose the location of the “centralized” center and provided no details on its annual budget.