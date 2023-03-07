Wild video captures rowdy NYC ‘wolfpack’ trashing Chinese restaurant

Shocking video footage captures the moment a young mob violently trashed a Chinese restaurant in Queens over the weekend, overturning tables and breaking chairs as terrified staff and customers helplessly looked on.

The heinous hooligans left Fish Village in College Point in shambles Saturday, according to a video posted on Twitter by community activist Yiatin Chu.

“We’ve fallen so low that there’s no expectation of consequences for this horrific attack on private property,” Chu, president of Asian Wave Alliance and a co-founder of PLACE NYC, wrote in the post.

“This video is going viral on WeChat. Fish Village, a restaurant in College Point, Qns was ransacked by a gang of masked kids in hoodies.”

Police said the mob stormed the 127th Street restaurant shortly after 8:15 p.m., wrecking tables and chairs and damaging plates and a large window in the senseless destruction.





A rowdy mob stormed Fish Village in College Point on Saturday night, trashing the Chinese food eatery before running off. Twitter / @ycinnewyork

There have been no arrests in the case.

A worker is seen in the disturbing footage looking on in disbelief as the cowardly crew then flees the restaurant.





Tables and chairs were trashed in the senseless destruction. Twitter / @ycinnewyork

The employee is helpless to stop the more than a dozen brutes.

“It was a bit frightening,” restaurant worker Tong Yi Hu told The Post in Mandarin Chinese on Tuesday. “We have no idea what the cause was, and it was pretty nerve-wracking.

“It’s getting less and less safe,” he said of the city.





The Guardian Angels will now patrol Fish Village in College Point after a rowdy mob of more than a dozen trashed the eatery on Saturday night. Google Maps

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa called the rowdy bunch “a wolfpack” and said his community-watch crew would step in and patrol the eatery.

“This was a wolfpack, a bunch of teenage thugs rampaging through the restaurant,” Sliwa told The Post on Tuesday. “Another Asian merchant gets treated like a speedbump.

“Your whole life is being put in front of you, and there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said.

“Nothing is going to happen to [the criminals]. They will be charged as juveniles and be back out on the street. Their friends will see the video, and they will be treated as heroes in the ‘hood.

“This is College Point. This never used to happen in College Point,” Sliwa said. “The city is out of control.”

Additional reporting by Carl Campanile and Joe Marino