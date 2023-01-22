Wild melee erupts at NYC migrant shelter as residents throwing bottles are stabbed

A wild weekend melee broke out at a Manhattan hotel being used as a migrant shelter, with three of its residents throwing bottles and then getting stabbed as payback, cops said Sunday.

Brothers Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and Dilan Pachecho-Cabezas, 16, were tossing bottles with another man, Alejandro Pollo, 19, at the Stewart Hotel at West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, police said.

It wasn’t clear who they were launching the bottles at — but one of the projectiles ended up striking 23-year-old Andiley Nazaire, police said.

Nazaire responded by stabbing the two brothers in the back with shards of the broken glass, cops said.

All four men were charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, cops said.

The brothers were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Torres-Cabezas, Pachecho-Cabezas and Pollo list the hotel as their address, cops said.

A brawl broke out at a Manhattan hotel where migrants are being sheltered on January 21, 2023.

NYPD officers responding to the fight at the Stewart Hotel.



Advertisement The melee resulted in two people getting stabbed with shards of glass.

All four men involved in the incident were charged with assault, menacing, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.



Advertisement

The 600-bed hotel is one of the city’s four Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers for migrants, as the Big Apple struggles to house an influx from the US border with Mexico.