Wig protects woman from Brooklyn pellet gun shooting: cops

A woman’s wig protected her from the flurry of pellets a shooter fired at her in Brooklyn over the weekend, cops said.
The 21-year-old victim was standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg around 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a dark-colored sedan pulled up, authorities said.
Someone inside the car lowered the rear window and fired a pellet gun in her direction, striking her wig, police said.
She did not report any injuries.
No arrests had been made by Tuesday, and no suspect description was available.