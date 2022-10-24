Wife of suspected ‘knockout game’ victim bemoans NYC crime

The 62-year-old man randomly punched onto Bronx subway tracks during a suspected “knockout game” is shaken by the trauma — but “this is life now,” his wife moaned to The Post on Monday.

“There are crazy people on the subway,” said the spouse, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “This is life now, the way the city’s going. The subways are just so crazy now.

“I have to say, whoever did this is a frickin’ animal, in my mind,” she seethed. “He should be off the street. These people only attack someone they think can’t fight back.”

The woman said her husband was on his way to work when he was slugged and knocked onto the tracks at the 149th Street station Sunday night. Good Samaritans helped him to safety.

Police said the attack may have been part of a “knockout game” — a cruel social-media challenge where people are urged to try to render a stranger unconscious with one punch.

The victim’s wife said the attack left her husband with “cuts and bruises” and “just shaken up.

“He’s traumatized,” she said. “He was just going to work. Thankfully there were two kind good Samaritans who helped him up [off the tracks], but he doesn’t know who they were.”

The 62-year-old may have fallen victim to the “knockout game” when he was attacked at the 149th Street subway station on Sunday. Stephen Yang

Police said Monday that Deshaun Smith, 21, was arrested in the attack and charged with assault, harassment and reckless endangerment.

Smith was awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court on Monday.

“He’s been a problem in this building, a problem kid,” a worker at Smith’s Brooklyn apartment building told The Post on Monday.

“He’s just been so angry, angry for about two months,” the man said. “He doesn’t want to talk to anyone.”

Smith, who lives in Williamsburg, was previously arrested on Oct. 6 for snatching a 51-year-old woman’s keys and injuring her hand, cops said.

Police described the crime as a domestic incident. Online records indicate that Smith was arraigned on charges of harassment, criminal mischief and menacing and released on his own recognizance.

The building worker said the victim was Smith’s mother.

“You don’t touch your mom like that,” the worker said. “When I asked him why he did this, he told me, ‘I have problems.’ “

A tenant in the building said Smith got in his face during an encounter outside in September, asking, “‘You looking at me?’

“He told me he was going to f–k me up,” the resident said. “I was fearful for my life.”

The “knockout game” he may have been playing Sunday terrorized the city several years ago and could be resurfacing. A retired NYPD cop was punched in Brighton Beach in Brooklyn last week in an incident also linked to the “game.”

The Sunday night Bronx attack was just the latest in a recent uptick in transit crimes, including the assault on a 32-year-old man who was shoved onto the tracks Friday while on a Brooklyn L train platform.

Last week, a 26-year-old man also was pushed onto the tracks at a Bronx station, while a 48-year-old man was slugged and knocked into the path of an F train in Queens, killing him.

Crime statistics show that there have been nine subway-related homicides in the city so far this year — a record for at least the past 25 years.