Wife of NYPD cop, Orlando Adorno shot in NYC recounts ‘nightmare’

The wife of a Brooklyn cop shot during a domestic disturbance in Bedford-Stuyvesant took to Facebook Wednesday to recount how she “lived everyone’s worst nightmare.”

Michelle Adorno, whose 38-year-old cop husband, Orlando Adorno, was wounded Tuesday night while restraining a suspect, described in an online post the harrowing moments she got the dreaded phone about the shooting.

“I lived everyone’s worst nightmare today getting the call and being picked up by a squad car rushed to the hospital fill lights blaring,” she said in the private “NYPD Wives” group.

Orlando Adorno’s wife, Michelle Adorno, took to Facebook to recount “everyone’s worst nightmare.” Michelle Adorno

“Thank god it was not worse and the unthinkable,” she wrote. “Thank you for those that reached out to see if I was ok. All you ladies get it to have their [significant other] put their life on the line every day.

“But nothing prepares you for that phone call,” she added. “Definitely shaken but standing.”

Her husband’s close call came around 9 p.m. Tuesday when he and other officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 277 Gates Ave.

Police said Brooklyn cop Orlando Adorno was wounded during a domestic disturbance on Monroe Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Paul Martinka

Cops at the scene were taking Raheen Joye, 41, into custody on criminal mischief charges when he pulled his hand free, produced a 9 mm handgun from his waistband and fired off a shot, which struck Adorno in the right foot, according to police.

Other officers chased Joye to 181 Monroe Street, where he was hit twice in the thigh during an exchange of shots with cops and taken into custody.

Adorno, a seven-year NYPD veteran assigned to Brooklyn’s 79th Precinct, was treated at Kings County Hospital and released hours later with a traditional “walkout” ceremony.

The NYPD says Adorno, a seven-year veteran of the department, was the 10th city cop shot this year. Paul Martinka

Police said he was the 10th city cop shot this year.