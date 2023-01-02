Wife of late TV producer hit with kid-endanger raps at posh NYC hotel: cops

The wife of late ABC producer Dax Tejera was busted hours after his fatal heart attack — for allegedly endangering their two little girls at a posh Manhattan hotel, an NYPD spokesman said Monday.

Tejera, 37, a producer for “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” died Dec. 23, and cops was called to The Yale Club at 50 Vanderbilt Ave. later that night over a report of unattended children, police said.

A preliminary investigation “revealed that a 2-year-old female and a 5-month-old female were left alone inside of a hotel room for an extended period of time,” police said.

Their mother, Dax’s widow Veronica Tejera, was later charged with two counts of “acting in a manner injurious to a child,” according to police.

Dax and Veronica Tejera with their children. daxtejera/Instagram

The couple posing with an elephant. daxtejera/Instagram

Veronica was hit with a desk-appearance ticket and will have to appear in criminal court at a future date.

Dax Tejera died Dec. 23, and his wife was hit with child-endangerment charges later that night, the NYPD said. daxtejera/Instagram

Dax Tejera was an executive producer on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

His death was announced in an internal e-mail at ABC News on Dec. 24 by division President Kim Godwin, who noted his “energy, passion and love” for his work, according to reports.