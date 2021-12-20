Wife of lap dance-loving NYPD cop fumes over caper with rookie

The furious wife of the NYPD lieutenant caught on video getting a raunchy lap dance from his underling went berserk on a reporter Monday — as the rookie cop’s father blasted the married boss, saying he “should know better.”

A red-faced Lt. Nick McGarry had to hold back his fuming wife outside their New Windsor home when asked about The Post’s front-page story featuring a screenshot of the NSFW video of the rookie cop grinding in McGarry’s lap.

“F–k you!” the wife seethed after charging at a Post reporter and photographer.

She was restrained by her hubby, who told her, “It’s not worth it, get back in the car” as she continued to spit obscenities.

“There are other things to worry about in this world!” the wife added.

As the couple drove away from their home in Orange County, the wife took her hands off the steering wheel, flipped off the reporter with both hands and screamed, “F–k you! F–k you! F–k you!” one last time.

Melissa McGarry, wife of NYPD Lt. Nick McGarry, looks at a Post reporter menacingly as his husband holds her back. James Messerschmidt

Meanwhile, McGarry — who was immediately bounced from the 44th Precinct to the Transit Bureau over the steamy video — seemed to have also landed in the crosshairs of the rookie’s father.

“She told me, ‘Daddy, I make some mistake,” the dad told The Post Monday. “‘I’m very embarrassed about what I did. I embarrassed you and my family.’”

Melissa McGarry, wife of NYPD Lt. Nick McGarry reportedly screamed “F-ck you!” three times while driving away from the Post reporter and photographer. James Messerschmidt

He said his daughter is “frustrated” over the ordeal.

“She cried and cried,” the dad continued. “She is young. She doesn’t know how but he is married, the lieutenant. He should know better. I am going to sue them.”

The video shows McGarry grinning, both hands on his sexy underling’s thighs, as she twerks on top of his groin.

The New York Post front page cover highlights on Lt. Nick McGarry’s erotic lapdance from a rookie officer. New York Post

Lt. Nick McGarry holding his wife back after confronting the reporter. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

Lt. Nick McGarry is no longer with the Bronx precinct after the wild night at Rory Dolan’s bar. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

The wild lap dance went down Thursday night before a crowd at Rory Dolan’s bar in Yonkers, where the 44th Precinct’s holiday party was held.

A rep for the NYPD would only say it was looking into the incident.

The rookie cop could not be immediately reached.