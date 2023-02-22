Wife of Glenn Hirsch will stand trial on NYC gun charges: judge

The estranged wife of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch will have to stand trial for allegedly stashing his guns in her apartment, a judge ruled Wednesday — prompting her to burst into tears in a Queens courtroom.

Dorothy Hirsch, 63, started weeping and shaking uncontrollably after Queens Supreme Court Justice David Kirschner issued his ruling, as more than a dozen of her relatives looked on.

“She’s very disappointed as am I,” Hirsch’s lawyer, Mark Bederow, told The Post about the ruling, adding he was “a little perplexed about the decision itself.”

Hirsch was indicted in September on weapons possession charges after cops found the cache of guns in her Briarwood home.

She has pleaded not guilty, with her attorney banking on DNA evidence to prove that Hirsch has no link linked to her deranged estranged hubby’s firearms.





Dorothy Hirsch, 63, was charged with gun possession after police found a cache of her ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ ex-husband’s guns inside her Queens apartment. Stephen Yang

Bederow had filed a motion to dismiss the case, which the judge turned down.

“There isn’t going to be a plea bargain,” Bederow vowed following the hearing Wednesday. “There isn’t going to be a guilty plea. It’s all or nothing. She’s 100% innocent.”

He claimed Hirsch was “indicted on cherry-picked evidence,” adding, “For whatever reason, the court deemed that okay.”





Glenn Hirsch committed suicide in 2022 ahead of a court hearing that could’ve landed him back behind bars.

The Hirsches had lived apart for years.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, was charged in the shooting death of Chinese food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan on April 30 in Forest Hills, apparently, because he was ticked the Great Wall restaurant once shorted him on duck sauce on a pickup order.

He killed himself on Aug. 5 while awaiting trial, and wrote in a suicide note that his wife didn’t know about the guns in her apartment — but left her holding the weapons.





Chinese food deliveryman Zhiwen Yan was fatally shot on April 30 in Forest Hills.

The firearms were found inside plastic backs and tin foil and in a box.

“The district attorney has known for several months to a certain certainty, none of those firearms were used to commit the murder of Mr. Yan,” Bederow said Wednesday. “None of them.”

Bederow told The Post after a December court hearing that there was only enough DNA on two of the weapons found in Dorothy Hirsch’s home that were to be tested.





Glenn Hirsch was charged with gunning down the deliveryman in April 2022 in an ongoing beef over duck sauce. Matthew McDermott

Results from the Medical Examiner’s office showed one sample was 93.7 times more probable to have come from someone other than Dorothy Hirsch and the other was not linked to her, according to a report submitted to the court.

Bederow also previously filed a motion to dismiss the case and claimed in a court filing that Glenn Hirsch subjected his wife to years of abuse.

Dorothy Hirsch is due back in Queens Supreme Court on March 13.