Widow, stepson of former NYC hotel owner fight over fortune

The widow of one-time Carlyle Hotel owner Norman Peck has mismanaged his $60 million in Manhattan real estate holdings, and has been cutting her stepson out of his fair share along the way, according to a lawsuit.

It’s the latest legal salvo in the long running feud between Peck’s son, Ian, and Pecks’s second wife, Liliane, who have been fighting over Norman’s $41 million fortune since his 2016 death at age 80.

Liliane Peck has been collecting a cool $400,000 a year in “excessive and unwarranted management fees” from some real estate holdings, which include four buildings with six commercial units and 67 rent stabilized apartments on the Upper East Side, according to a recent Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed against her by Ian Peck.

Some of those funds are also being steered to Liliane’s daughter with Norman, Dominique Meyer, Ian contends in court papers filed against his stepmother and half-sister.

The buildings are owned by partnerships, of which Meyer and Peck have ownership shares. Ian Peck says his share of the partnership profits should have increased upon his father’s death, and has demanded an accounting, according to his court papers.

A famed Upper East Side institution, the Carlyle has hosted every president since Harry Truman, along with royalty like Princess Diana; her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and celebs like Michael Jackson and Steve Jobs.

Norman Peck was managing partner of the East 76th Street hotel when it sold in 2001 for $130 million.

Liliane sued Ian for failing to repay $3 million in loans his father had given him, calling him “an incompetent and profligate beneficiary of his father’s largesse.”

A year later, art financier Ian sued Liliane for defamation, claiming he’d lost out on $300 million worth of business because of her statements.

The battle at times has been so bitter, Ian claims Liliane once served him with legal papers the moment he stepped down from the podium after speaking at memorial service for his dad.

Dominique Meyer declined comment. Liliane Peck did not return a message seeking comment.