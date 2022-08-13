Widow of slain NYC cabbie Kutin Gyimah expected to join news conference

The “devastated” widow of slain taxi driver Kutin Gyimah is expected to join a sea of cabbies at a Sunday morning news conference in support of the family he left behind.

Gyimah, 52, was killed Saturday when he chased down a group of passengers who tried to rob him in Queens, according to the NYPD.

A punch from one of the suspects sent Gyimah flying into the pavement on Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Rockaways. He hit his head on the street and died, police said.

New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers spokesman Fernando Mateo met Saturday with Gyimah’s wife and their four children, ages 3, 5, 7 and 8.

“They’re just devastated. She’s speechless — crying, wailing,” Mateo told The Post.

“Every time she looks at the pictures on the wall she breaks down,” he said.

“He’s leaving her with four babies and he’s not coming back.”

An online fundraiser for the family had generated nearly $18,000 for the family Saturday night.

“He was one of our cab drivers who worked honestly and tirelessly to support his family,” Spyros Drakos wrote.

“All through the worst days of the pandemic, he was one of the few who still drove a cab to provide support for our city and its citizens.”

The NYSFTD is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the three men and two women sought in connection with the robbery and fatal attack.