Widow of slain cabbie demands Adams, NYPD bring assailants to justice

The widow of a slain city taxi driver fought through tears Sunday as she called on Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD to bring to justice the five robbery suspects who fatally beat her husband in Queens.

“I need justice for my husband because he doesn’t deserve to die this way,” said a weeping Abigail Barwuah, whose hard-working spouse, Kutin Gyimah, 52, was killed chasing down the suspects when they tried to rob him in the Rockaways early Saturday.

One of the assailants took a swing at the cabbie — sending him flying to the street, where he cracked his head near Arverne Playground at Beach 54th Street, police said.

Barwuah has four young children with Gyimah, a former accountant from Ghana. Their two older kids, ages 7 and 8, cried at the morning press conference as their mom spoke. Their other children are 3 and 5 years old.

Barwuah described her late husband as “responsible,” “loving” and “caring” to the press at the gathering, where she was joined by more than a dozen relatives, friends and fellow cab drivers.

Widow Abigail Barwuah spoke to the media Sunday.

Kutin Gyimah died after chasing after five passengers who attempted to rob him. FNTV

“He didn’t rest throughout the pandemic — he was working,” the inconsolable mom said. “He was a good, good man. He was my backbone.”

The New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the capture of the three men and two women sought in connection with the robbery and fatal attack.

Raphael Barwuah, the victim’s father-in-law who lives with the family, said his daughter works as a nurse’s aid at Montefiore Hospital. He said Gyimah went to work early Sunday, and the family then got a phone call informing them he’d been killed.

Kutin Gyimah and wife Abigail Barwuah.

The elder Barwuah echoed his daughter’s call for justice, urging Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to “do what they need to do.”

An accountant in his home country of Ghana, Gyimah came to New York nearly two decades ago and found work driving taxis, said best friend Samuel Ayebi.

Ayebi, 50, said he picked Gyimah up at the airport when he arrived to the US about 18 years ago and introduced him to the taxi business.

“He was very hard working… It’s a very painful loss,” Ayebi said.

‘”His wife is doing so bad. I could never believe something like this could happen — not in our family.”

Additional reporting by David Meyer