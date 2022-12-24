Whoopi Goldberg repeats Holocaust slur while promoting ‘Till’

Whoopi Goldberg apparently hasn’t learned her lesson, repeating her past controversial views on the Holocaust in which she claimed the genocide was not “racial” but rather a form of “white-on-white” crime.

“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’” Goldberg told the Sunday Times of London in an interview promoting her new movie “Till.”

“It wasn’t originally” about race, Goldberg insisted, noting the Nazis also killed people they believed to be “mentally defective.”

When interviewer Janice Turner pushed back with a familiar refrain — saying the Nazi’s considered Jews a race — Goldberg said it was wrong to use their definition.

“The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?” she insisted.

Goldberg made the comments in an interview to promote her new film, “Till.” ABC/The View

“It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked,” Goldberg continued.

Goldberg, a co-host of The View, was briefly suspended from the show in February after first airing her opinions on the subject. She nevertheless doubled down during an interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, before later apologizing.

Goldberg previously had to apologize for her past comments. Twitter/Whoopi Goldberg

“I get it. Folks are angry. I accept that and I did it to myself. This was my thought process and I will work hard not to think that way again,” she said after the initial imbroglio. “I get it. I’m going to take your word for it and never bring it up again.”