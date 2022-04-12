Who cops are looking for in Brooklyn subway shooting

The gunman behind Tuesday’s Brooklyn subway rampage has now been on the run for more than four hours — and police have revealed only a scant description of him.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a press conference that the suspect is a roughly 5-foot-5 black man with a heavy build at around 170 pounds.

He was wearing a green construction-type vest and a hooded gray sweatshirt at the time of the attack, which left 16 people injured, including 10 shot.

Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Police officers patrol Manhattan subways after a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A NYPD officer checks security cameras near the scene of a shooting. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police are scouring surveillance footage near the scene for help in identifying the culprit, who set off a smoke bomb on the R train in Sunset Park before opening fire, police said.

At least one witness said she mistook the attacker for an MTA worker.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the CrimeStoppers website.